Carnival cruises from Charleston returning in January

The Carnival Sunshine is one of the latest ship restarts the company has announced it its plan to return its full fleet sailing from U.S. homeports by the spring of 2022.(Carnival Cruises)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carnival cruises are returning to the Holy City in a few months. The company announced that cruises on the Carnival Sunshine from Charleston will start back up on Jan. 13, 2022.

The Carnival Sunshine is one of the latest ship restarts the company has announced it its plan to return its full fleet sailing from U.S. homeports by the spring of 2022.

“Our restart plan continues to excel across all metrics, and we are looking forward to completing the restart of the fleet in the new year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support and patience of our guests, travel agents and port and destination partners who have been key to this successful restart.”

Duffy said that Carnival continues to carefully monitor the status of public health and adjust its operating protocols accordingly. 

“We are optimistic that vaccines will be approved for children between the ages of 5-11 before the end of the year and we look forward to welcoming more families back on board,” she added.  As it relates to ships operating in January and February, Carnival will continue to operate vaccinated cruises under its current protocols.

According to company officials, cruises on Carnival’s three remaining U.S.-based ships – Carnival Ecstasy from Jacksonville, Carnival Paradise from Tampa, and Carnival Sensation from Mobile – have been cancelled through February.

