SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project to be sentenced

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power is being sentenced.

Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison. He goes Thursday before a federal judge who will decide whether to accept that deal, which would also have him pay back $5 million.

Marsh pleaded guilty in February to federal conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He also pleaded guilty to a state grand jury indictment on a charge of obtaining signature or goods by false pretense over $10,000.

Marsh will serve at least two years in prison, as his federal and state sentences will be served concurrently.

His plea agreement states if Marsh fully complies with the agreement and his cooperation obligations, his sentence will be 10 years in prison, provided that upon the service of 24 months incarceration, the balance will be suspended upon the service of three years’ probation.

Marsh’s lawyers said in court papers that his wife of 46 years has incurable breast cancer and he wants to serve his time now so he might be able to care for her later.

Marsh is set to be the first executive to be sentenced to prison for the nuclear project debacle.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Talayja Dawson
Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Michael Parker.
Investigators arrest man suspected in N. Charleston double murder
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
FIRST ALERT: Crash involving overturned dump truck shuts down eastbound lanes of I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash involving overturned dump truck blocks I-26EB lanes near I-526 merge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-26 crash blocks lanes, causes 6-mile backup
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Child dies in Alabama flash flooding