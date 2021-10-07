Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project to be sentenced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power is being sentenced.

Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison. He goes Thursday before a federal judge who will decide whether to accept that deal, which would also have him pay back $5 million.

Marsh pleaded guilty in February to federal conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He also pleaded guilty to a state grand jury indictment on a charge of obtaining signature or goods by false pretense over $10,000.

Marsh will serve at least two years in prison, as his federal and state sentences will be served concurrently.

His plea agreement states if Marsh fully complies with the agreement and his cooperation obligations, his sentence will be 10 years in prison, provided that upon the service of 24 months incarceration, the balance will be suspended upon the service of three years’ probation.

Marsh’s lawyers said in court papers that his wife of 46 years has incurable breast cancer and he wants to serve his time now so he might be able to care for her later.

Marsh is set to be the first executive to be sentenced to prison for the nuclear project debacle.

