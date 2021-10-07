FIRST ALERT: Crash involving overturned dump truck shuts down eastbound lanes of I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one eastbound lane has opened after an early-morning crash on I-26.

The crash was reported near the merge with I-526 at 6:34 a.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes. The Highway Patrol said the crash involves an overturned dump truck.

As of 7:07 a.m., the two left lanes remained closed. Troopers said the lanes would remain closed while sand is removed from the roadway.

The shutdown caused a backup at least six miles long, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. The commute from Summerville to downtown Charleston was approximately 104 minutes as of shortly before 8 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash involves injuries.

North Charleston Police are assisting the Highway Patrol at the site. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.