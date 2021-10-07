SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Crash involving overturned dump truck shuts down eastbound lanes of I-26

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one eastbound lane has opened after an early-morning crash on I-26.

The crash was reported near the merge with I-526 at 6:34 a.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes. The Highway Patrol said the crash involves an overturned dump truck.

As of 7:07 a.m., the two left lanes remained closed. Troopers said the lanes would remain closed while sand is removed from the roadway.

The shutdown caused a backup at least six miles long, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. The commute from Summerville to downtown Charleston was approximately 104 minutes as of shortly before 8 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash involves injuries.

North Charleston Police are assisting the Highway Patrol at the site. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Talayja Dawson
Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Michael Parker.
Investigators arrest man suspected in N. Charleston double murder
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-26 crash blocks lanes, causes 6-mile backup
Charleston County Council is expected to decide whether to make Juneteenth a county holiday.
Charleston County Council set to vote on Juneteenth holiday
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will ask County Council to spend more than $1 million on...
DNA backlog delaying sheriff’s office investigations
The Carnival Sunshine is one of the latest ship restarts the company has announced it its plan...
Carnival cruises from Charleston returning in January