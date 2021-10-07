SC Lottery
Former N. Charleston sports store to become medical facility

Palmetto Community Care announced the purchase of the former T&T Sportsman building on Rivers...
Palmetto Community Care announced the purchase of the former T&T Sportsman building on Rivers Avenue Thursday.(Google Earth)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston building will soon find new life as a medical clinic and pharmacy.

Palmetto Community Care announced the purchase of the former T&T Sportsman building on Rivers Avenue Thursday.

Palmetto Community Care, which provides testing, medical care and resources for those living with HIV or AIDS, says the new location is a big step in their mission to provide those resources.

“The future is brighter than ever when I think about all the possibilities this new location will provide,” PCC Chief Executive Officer Bradley Childs said. “This newly remodeled facility will house an all-in-one location for administration, medical case management, testing, prevention, medical care, mental health services, and an on-site pharmacy!”

The new facility will also provide medical services for the community at large with a pharmacy and primary care services.

“From same day/acute illness visits to infectious diagnosis, gynecological services, HRT and PrEP, TMC provides experienced, knowledgeable, and welcoming medical care to all people,” a release states.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey called the announcement exciting for the community.

“It’s always exciting to see buildings like this being repurposed,” Summey said. “Even more so when you think about the services that are going to be offered, not just for those living with HIV/AIDS, but having a medical clinic offering primary care and mental health services to the public is going to be an exceptional addition to this community.”

Officials say once renovations are complete on the 5064 Rivers Avenue location, the facility will be a resource and health center for everyone in the community.

