Man charged in fatal March shooting denied bond on murder charge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond was automatically denied Thursday for a man accused of fatally shooting another man at a Dorchester County apartment complex.

DeShawn Carter, 19, faces charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Some of the charges stem from the deadly March 30 shooting of Monty McCray at the Azalea Apartments in the 500 block of Orangeburg Road in the Summerville area, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson said.

Bujuan Richards is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in a separate incident that happened shortly before the fatal shooting of Monty McCray.(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)

Carter was arrested Wednesday night along with 21-year-old Bujuan Richards, who is charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in a separate incident that happened shortly before McCray’s shooting, Carson said.

Deputies say three of Carter’s charges stem from the prior incident.

Carter was automatically denied bond on the murder charge, a charge for which only a circuit judge can set bond. But the judge set bond on Carter’s remaining charges at $150,000 and set bond at $125,000 for Richards’ charges.

Deputies say the investigation is continuing and more charges are expected in the case.

