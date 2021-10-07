Murrells Inlet man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 56-year-old Murrells Inlet man accused of having child sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Dale Matthew Long who faces four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest on Wednesday.

“Investigators state Long possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” said officials with the Attorney General’s Office.

Long is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

“Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law,” a press release by the AG’s office stated. “Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.”

