SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Murrells Inlet man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Dale Matthew Long who faces...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Dale Matthew Long who faces four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 56-year-old Murrells Inlet man accused of having child sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Dale Matthew Long who faces four charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. 

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest on Wednesday.

“Investigators state Long possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” said officials with the Attorney General’s Office.

Long is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

“Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law,” a press release by the AG’s office stated. “Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Talayja Dawson
Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old
The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will ask County Council to spend more than $1 million on...
DNA backlog delaying sheriff’s office investigations
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
VIDEO: DNA backlog delaying sheriff’s office investigations
VIDEO: DNA backlog delaying sheriff’s office investigations
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
VIDEO: Mother struggling to find at-home vaccination
VIDEO: Mother struggling to find at-home vaccination