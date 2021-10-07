SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Radiologist discusses persistent enlarged lymph nodes months after COVID-19 vaccinations

Doctor explains it shouldn’t cause mammogram, vaccine hesitancy
Radiologist discusses persistent enlarged lymph nodes months after COVID-19 vaccinations
Radiologist discusses persistent enlarged lymph nodes months after COVID-19 vaccinations(WHSV)
By Kai Reed
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is new insight on the COVID-19 vaccine and how it can impact your body.

As with most vaccines, it triggers an immune response, so your body is better prepared to fight if you are exposed to the virus.

That is causing some people to notice enlarged lymph nodes that linger, sometimes months after.

The doctor who spoke with sister station WBAL said she doesn’t want this to lead to hesitancy or fear about the vaccine or mammograms — it is about having the knowledge about what to possibly expect.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, there has been knowledge of one possible side effect: enlarged lymph nodes and they might show up on a mammogram or ultrasound, but now doctors are noticing even more.

“What we noticed is that lymph nodes actually were enlarged for a longer period of time,” said Dr. Lisa Mullen, a radiologist at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Mullen explained that enlarged lymph nodes after getting the vaccine is a normal and often expected immune response, but now, in some cases, doctors doing mammograms and ultrasounds are seeing the larger lymph nodes persist for months longer than initially predicted.

“The original follow-up recommendation was follow up in four to 12 weeks, with the expectation that the lymph node would have all come down to normal size during that time period. What we actually found is that for some patients they persisted in being enlarged beyond the three-month mark,” she said.

And that is leading to more follow-ups and in some cases biopsies.

Mullen emphasizes that should not stop people from getting vaccinated or getting their regular mammogram screenings, but it’s important to be aware, especially as more people are getting their boosters.

“We may be calling them back in to look at those and that may initiate that follow-up pathway, but even though that seems alarming, it really is not related to breast cancer and we just want to be as cautious as we can be,” Mullen said.

Mullen said they’re still learning about who is most affected by enlarged lymph nodes that persist after vaccination and for how long. She expects more studies in the months ahead.

“Hopefully, over the next several months we’ll gain additional understanding of this process and have updated guidelines to share with the public,” she said.

For people who have experienced the issue, some health experts are recommending getting the booster in the opposite arm from where you received the initial vaccine series.

Mullen said it also could be a good idea to wait a couple of weeks between flu vaccine and booster.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

Pfizer’s request to federal regulators to greenlight a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids could...
Low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be available for kids by Thanksgiving
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of Corey Fleming, the attorney who...
SC Supreme Court suspends law license of attorney sued by Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. health officials report more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases
Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player