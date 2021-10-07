SC reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, according to its latest release.

DHEC reported 1,730 new cases, including 1,205 detected through PCR tests and another 525 detected through rapid tests.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Thursday’s release covered Tuesday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 75 deaths, 59 of which were listed as confirmed and 16 listed as probable.

Of those 75 deaths, ten were reported in Lowcountry counties. Five confirmed deaths were reported Charleston County and two confirmed deaths were reported in Berkeley County. Dorchester County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable death.

The results came from 29,431 tests, up from Wednesday’s 10,896. The state’s percent positive rate stayed the same on Thursday at 11.1 percent.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 872,011 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 700,082 cases detected using PCR tests and 171,929 detected with rapid tests.

As of Tuesday, DHEC reported a total of 12,856 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,141 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,715 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11 million tests since the pandemic began.







