SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports slight uptick in first-time unemployment claims

State employment officials said a slightly higher number of people filed their initial...
State employment officials said a slightly higher number of people filed their initial unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday compared with the prior week.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials said a slightly higher number of people filed their initial unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday compared with the prior week.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said 1,157 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits last week.

That’s up slightly from the 1,133 during the week ending Sept. 25.

Greenville County reported the highest number of claims at 112. Horry County reported 89 and Richland County reported 83. Spartanburg County reported the fourth-highest at 71.

Among Lowcountry counties, Charleston County had the most with 68, followed closely by Berkeley County’s 67. Dorchester County reported 32.

SCDEW paid out $5.15 million in state and federal unemployment benefits last week.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, the agency has paid out $6.56 billion in state and federal benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Talayja Dawson
Deputies looking for missing 16-year-old
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
The North Charleston Police Department arrested 34-year-old Michael Parker.
Investigators arrest man suspected in N. Charleston double murder
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
FIRST ALERT: I-26 crash involving overturned dump truck continues to back up morning commute
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash involving overturned dump truck blocks portion of I-26EB
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash involving overturned dump truck blocks I-26EB lanes near I-526 merge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: I-26 crash blocks lanes, causes 6-mile backup