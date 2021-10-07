Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office have charged a Summerville man for a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by detectives late Wednesday night for the killing of Monty McCray at an apartment on Orangeburg Road earlier this year.

Carter is charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was locked up at the Dorchester County detention center and will have a bond hearing on Thursday morning.

On the morning of March 30, deputies responded to Azalea Apartments on Orangeburg Road for a call of shots fired in the area. When deputies arrived they found two victims, one of whom was declared deceased. Investigators say a short time later another victim was located. People who live in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

According to DCSO officials, some of Carter’s charges also stem from an incident that happened before the murder and another person was also charged in that incident. Investigators arrested 21-year-old Bujuan Keshawn Richards of North Charleston who was also arrested Wednesday evening and has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Richards was also locked up at the detention center and will face a magistrate on Thursday for a bond hearing.

“The Criminal Investigations Division continues to work this active investigation and more charges are expected,” DCSO officials said.

