Trailer full of religious items stolen from North Charleston church

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of a North Charleston church are looking for the community’s help to find a trailer that was stolen from their parking lot this week.

Roberto Sales is a missionary helping out the pastor at Iglesia Adventista del Septimo dia de North Charleston.

He said he’s saddened that a trailer containing religious items was stolen out of the church parking lot.

He said the trailer was stolen after the church hosted a health and resource fair. Hundreds of people attended the fair.

“We packed everything up into the trailer, it was getting ready to get picked up, and from Tuesday night on to Wednesday morning and when we woke up, there was nothing. It was stolen,” Sales said.

The white trailer with North Carolina plates contained handcrafted items that are symbolic of their faith. The items were borrowed from another congregation out of state. Fernando Soto Gaulden said displays like this aren’t very common.

“I could see the deep meaning that this has for their faith,” Fernando Soto Gaulden said. “It’s more than just a display. It’s part of their everyday lives and everyday teaching.”

The church’s pastor contacted North Charleston police and they have several cameras on the outside of the property. However, they are not currently able to access the footage.

“It is really sad, because it’s a part of our faith, it’s part of what we believe in, this is what god left for us and we wanted to share that with the community,” Elena Reyes said.

The congregation is urging whoever took the trailer to come forward and return what is theirs.

