Unsettled weather to linger for a few more days!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level low that has been parked across the Deep South is finally beginning to move today. Also, a tropical disturbance is passing to the east of our area out over the Atlantic Ocean. These two combined will continue to keep our weather plenty of clouds and rain in the forecast for the next couple days. There will be considerably less rain today compared to the past few days but a few showers and downpours can’t be ruled out through the afternoon and into the evening. We expect more clouds than sunshine today leading to highs in the low 80s. Mainly dry weather is expected tonight and tomorrow morning before an area of rain tries to move in from the west Friday afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure, associated with the merging of a cold front and the tropical disturbance off our coast, will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast on Saturday. There is a low chance of tropical development at this time but that may increase as this system pulls away from our area over the weekend. The weather should improve substantially on Sunday with less rain and more sunshine. Unseasonably warm and dry weather is expected to follow early next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Rain. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 81.

