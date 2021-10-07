SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warrior police officer released from hospital after being shot

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Warrior Police say Detective Lee Glenn has been released from the hospital on Oct. 7.

It was good to see a familiar face in Warrior again today! Welcome home Officer Glenn! Praying for a complete and quick recovery! #warriorstrong City of Warrior Alabama Warrior Police Department

Posted by Warrior Fire Department on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Authorities confirmed a Warrior Police officer was shot Thursday night.

That officer has been identified as Lee Glenn. Detective Glenn has been with the Warrior Police Department for nearly five years and the Police Chief Scott Praytor said Glenn is a great officer and the type of person you want on your police force.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor said around 9:40 p.m. Glenn was investigating a drug sale, when a person approached the officer as he spoke to a civilian. After Glenn opened his door, investigators said the suspect ran. When Glenn told the person to stop running, Praytor said the suspect shot the officer multiple times, as the officer returned fire. The suspect was not hit. Although Glenn was not in uniform, he did identify himself as a member of law enforcement.

Friday, Special Agents with ALEA, announced they are investigating the shooting. They also identified the suspect as 20-year-old Julian Scott McKenzie. He is in custody with charges pending.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr confirmed warrants were issued for Attempted Murder, UPOCS and UPOM 1 for defendant Julian McKenzie.

Warrior Police Det. Lee Glenn
Warrior Police Det. Lee Glenn(Warrior Police Dept.)

Authorities said Glenn was taken to UAB Hospital is in stable condition. Police say a suspect is in custody.

Friday afternoon, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr released this statement:

DA Danny Carr releases statement
DA Danny Carr releases statement(Jefferson County District Attorney's Office)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts

Latest News

Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Friday forecast
Online “imposter schemes” targeting investors are growing more prevalent and sophisticated,...
‘Impostor schemes’ targeting investors on the rise in SC, attorney general’s office warns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden calls on more employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Steve Korawleski goes crabbing during his annual vacation in Pawleys Island.
Pawleys Island leaders hoping to dredge inlets due to sand, silt build-up
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday after 2-year absence