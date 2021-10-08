SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 in 3 NC third-graders held back due low reading comprehension skills

By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, NC (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction released new data this week showing an alarming number of third-graders in our state falling behind in literacy.

In 2020, testing revealed about one in three North Carolina third-graders below their grade level in reading, according to new state data.

Lenoir County Public School Associate Superintendent, Frances Herring says she wasn’t surprised by that statistic. The ongoing pandemic has interrupted instruction for more than two years.

“And then particularly for us, we’ve had hurricanes,” Herring said. “We’ve had Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Matthew. So we’re talking about years and years of interrupted instruction for these third-graders.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, third grade is an important year for reading literacy, because it’s the final year students are learning to read. If students aren’t proficient readers by fourth grade, as much as half of the curriculum they’re being taught will be incomprehensible.

Herring says the school system is navigating new ways to prevent that from happening.

“So we’re using our Esser III funds,” Herring said, “To provide interventions for our students and we created a structure for 81 interventionists to come in and work in all 17 of our schools to do nothing, but solely work in small groups of reading.”

Herring says Lenoir County Public Schools are in the process of hiring the 81 interventionists and some are already working.

To further help third-graders, in May, Gov. Cooper signed house bill 82 which required all public schools to offer school learning recovery and enrichment programs over the summer.

Pitt County parent, Kylene Dibble, believes that while schools can offer programs to help students, the true success of third-graders starts with the relationship between parents and teachers.

“Stay in strong communication with your child’s teacher,” Dibble said. “They will let you know exactly what you can do to help your child because what you can do to help your child, might be different than what the next parent does to help their child.”

Dibble also encourages parents to contact their school systems about curriculum nights. Most schools in Pitt County and other neighboring school systems have them. You can find out when they happen by contacting your child’s school.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts

Latest News

Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Your Friday forecast
Online “imposter schemes” targeting investors are growing more prevalent and sophisticated,...
‘Impostor schemes’ targeting investors on the rise in SC, attorney general’s office warns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden calls on more employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Steve Korawleski goes crabbing during his annual vacation in Pawleys Island.
Pawleys Island leaders hoping to dredge inlets due to sand, silt build-up
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday after 2-year absence