SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

14-year-old arrested after putting gun in another student’s book bag at SC school, police say

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after...
A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after police said the student put a gun in another student's book bag.(AP)
By WYFF web staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - A 14-year-old student was arrested at Riverside High School in Greer on Thursday morning after police said the student put a gun in another student’s book bag.

At about 9:10 a.m., the school resource officer at the school was informed that a student might have a gun, Greer police said.

The school resource officer, along with school staff, found the 14-year-old student who said he had placed the handgun in another student’s book bag.

The second student was found, and the handgun was located inside of a “cinch bag” that had been placed inside of his book bag.

The 14-year-old student who brought the handgun to school is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

The second student is not being criminally charged due to not knowing what had been placed inside his book bag.

Greer police said this incident should serve as a reminder for students to not allow others to have access to their book bags and other belongings.

The school was put on hold while authorities investigated, which means students stay where they are so administrators can investigate.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Ex-CEO who oversaw doomed nuclear project sentenced

Latest News

Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday morning.
Flowertown Festival returns to Summerville after 2-year absence
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Gov. McMaster to fight mask mandate ban ruling
Three contested seats are up for grabs in less than a month when Charleston voters head to the...
Charleston City Council candidates attempt to win over voters at forum