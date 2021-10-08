Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is being escorted home by Lowcountry police and fire agencies this weekend.

Deputy Josh Whitmore is returning home on Saturday afternoon from a rehab medical facility in Atlanta.

Emergency officials said Whitmore was hit by a drunk driver on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard in North Charleston on August 14. Whitmore recently joined the sheriff’s office this past June.

A few weeks after the crash, his family reported that Whitmore’s condition had improved and he was able to respond to commands and attempting to communicate.

The sheriff’s office said the public should expect to see a large law enforcement presence on I-26 on Saturday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for Whitmore’s escort.

