SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies

A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is...
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is being escorted home by Lowcountry police and fire agencies this weekend.(BCSO/WCSC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is being escorted home by Lowcountry police and fire agencies this weekend.

Deputy Josh Whitmore is returning home on Saturday afternoon from a rehab medical facility in Atlanta.

Emergency officials said Whitmore was hit by a drunk driver on University Boulevard near Elms Plantation Boulevard in North Charleston on August 14. Whitmore recently joined the sheriff’s office this past June.

A few weeks after the crash, his family reported that Whitmore’s condition had improved and he was able to respond to commands and attempting to communicate.

The sheriff’s office said the public should expect to see a large law enforcement presence on I-26 on Saturday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for Whitmore’s escort.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island

Latest News

Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
Haleigh Rae Startin receives care from MUSC.
Woman credits MUSC doctor for saving her, unborn child after being shot in head
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
The Charleston County School Board is set to meet Monday to consider extending its mandatory...
Charleston County School Board to consider extending its mask mandate