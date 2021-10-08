SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Best friends win $3M on scratch-off lottery ticket

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.
Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson won $3 million on a Jumbo Bucks Titanium ticket.(Tennessee Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (Gray News) – A pair of best friends became instant millionaires after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Wyatt Close and Brandon Thompson decided to split the cost of a couple of lottery tickets when they stopped at a QuickTrip in Lebanon, Tennessee, on their way to work last week.

Close bought two Jumbo Bucks Titanium instant tickets and took them back to the van, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The first ticket was a non-winner, but the second proved to be worth every penny. It turned out to be a top prize winner of $3 million.

“I saw those black, bold numbers and just started jumping,” Close said.

“I thought he was going to jump through the roof of the van,” Thompson recalled.

The friends both plan to use their winnings to each build a home, save and invest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts

Latest News

A teen who was reported missing from her Berkeley County home earlier this week is back with...
16-year-old reported missing reunited with family, deputies say
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
‘My dad instincts kicked in’: Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
A police officer in Arkansas put his training and instincts as a dad to the test when he...
Rookie officer saves newborn from choking
The Charleston County School Board is set to meet Monday to consider extending its mandatory...
Charleston County School Board to consider extending its mask mandate