Charleston County School Board to consider extending its mask mandate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to meet Monday to consider extending its mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff inside its schools.

The policy, which was approved by the school board in September, began being enforced Sept. 20 and is set to expire Oct. 15. The policy requires all students who refuse to wear a mask to be sent home to learn virtually through the expiration of the policy.

School board members are now set to meet Monday to discuss legal advice regarding the requirement. It’s their last scheduled meeting before the policy expires.

When the requirement first went into effect, state law stated school districts cannot use state funds to enforce mask requirements, but last week, a federal judge suspended the state from enforcing its rule banning school districts from requiring masks.

School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said in September the district was using reserve funds to pay for the enforcement of the policy, avoiding having to use money from the state.

The board is expected to go into executive session to discuss its mask policy around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

In total, Charleston County schools report there have approved 610 mask exemptions, and as of Oct. 1, 24 students across the district were learning virtually for refusing to wear a mask.

