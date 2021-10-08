SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston County School Board to consider extending its mask mandate

The Charleston County School Board is set to meet Monday to consider extending its mandatory...
The Charleston County School Board is set to meet Monday to consider extending its mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff inside its schools.(Live 5/File)
By Rob Way
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to meet Monday to consider extending its mandatory mask mandate for all students and staff inside its schools.

The policy, which was approved by the school board in September, began being enforced Sept. 20 and is set to expire Oct. 15. The policy requires all students who refuse to wear a mask to be sent home to learn virtually through the expiration of the policy.

School board members are now set to meet Monday to discuss legal advice regarding the requirement. It’s their last scheduled meeting before the policy expires.

When the requirement first went into effect, state law stated school districts cannot use state funds to enforce mask requirements, but last week, a federal judge suspended the state from enforcing its rule banning school districts from requiring masks.

School Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack said in September the district was using reserve funds to pay for the enforcement of the policy, avoiding having to use money from the state.

The board is expected to go into executive session to discuss its mask policy around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

In total, Charleston County schools report there have approved 610 mask exemptions, and as of Oct. 1, 24 students across the district were learning virtually for refusing to wear a mask.

For more information from the district on this policy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts

Latest News

A teen who was reported missing from her Berkeley County home earlier this week is back with...
16-year-old reported missing reunited with family, deputies say
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
Deputies respond to report of barricaded subject on James Island
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday after 2-year absence
Summerville's Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday morning.
Flowertown Festival returns to Summerville after 2-year absence