Deputies respond to report of barricaded subject on James Island

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a home following a domestic-related incident.

Deputies are on the scene in the 1300 block of Briarfield Avenue, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

One person has left the home.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

