Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns

By Nick Reagan and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board meeting Friday night in which board members received legal advice on a staff matter.

Dr. Andrea Sturkey will take over as interim Superintendent. She currently serves as director of human resources.

Wymbs started his job as DD4 superintendent in January of 2019 and came from Florence School District One where he was serving as the district’s director of secondary instruction. He replaced Dr. Morris Ravenell who served the district as superintendent since 2014.

Before his stint on DD4, Wymbs had been named in a complaint filed by West Florence High School’s former athletic director and head football coach.

