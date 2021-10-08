SC Lottery
Flowertown Festival returns to Summerville after 2-year absence

By Danielle Seat and Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s annual Flowertown Festival kicks off Friday morning for the first time since 2019.

Setup was underway early Friday morning for hundreds of vendors and dozens of rides.

The festival begins at 9 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday. The Flowertown Festival normally kicks off in April around the same time as the Cooper River Bridge Run. The 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic and what would have been this year’s event was postponed.

“The Flowertown Festival is the YMCA’s biggest fundraiser,” YMCA spokesperson Kimberly Caughell said. " It is a way that we are able to give back to the community.”

Because of the cancellation and delays, funds had to be spread thin for the agency, making it difficult to offer discounts and scholarships to those in the community in need of financial help.

Caughell said there will be 25 to 40 percent fewer vendors but close to 300 are signed up for this year’s festival.

“Vendors really deserve it. They deserve this community support, and they missed this event last year, too,” Caughell said. “And so we’re really hoping to have a positive impact on the Town of Summerville.”

Parking for the event is available in the garage off Richardson Avenue, but once it fills up, parking will be on a first-come, first-serve basis on the side streets surrounding the festival in downtown Summerville.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

