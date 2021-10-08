Last day to complete long-range transportation plan survey

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the last day for the public to respond to a survey to provide feedback on a long-range transportation plan in the Lowcountry.

The survey from the Lowcountry Council of Governments asks people to help identify transportation needs in urbanized and rural areas. It comes as the organization works to update its 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan and Rural Area Long Range Transportation Plan.

The goal is to create an efficient transportation system that will increase the mobility of people and goods within the Lowcountry.

The Lowcountry Council of Governments connects municipalities in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

To fill out the survey, click here.

