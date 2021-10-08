SC Lottery
Low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be available for kids by Thanksgiving

Pfizer’s request to federal regulators to greenlight a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids could...
Pfizer's request to federal regulators to greenlight a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be granted by Thanksgiving.(Storyblocks)
By Laura Podesta
Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (CBS News) - Pfizer’s request to federal regulators to greenlight a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids could be granted by Thanksgiving.

The drugmaker submitted its request for emergency use authorization for the vaccine aimed at children aged 5 to 11 Thursday.

The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is a low-dose version of its regular shot, containing just one-third of the amount given to adults and teenagers. In tests, it offered similarly strong protection against the virus.

“You want to maximize protection with the fewest amount of side effects,” Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatrician, said.

Experts welcomed the announcement, saying that while most children can tolerate a COVID infection, not all do.

“Sometimes we’re not able to predict well who will suffer severe consequences,” Lee said.

The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Advisory Committee will discuss Pfizer’s request on Oct. 26.

Pfizer is also developing vaccines for babies and toddlers under the age of 5. Those vaccines are not expected to be ready before next year.

Copyright 2021 CBS Newspath. All rights reserved.

