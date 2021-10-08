SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lowcountry High School football Week 7

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

10/7

Loris 35, Beckham 0 - The Bengals fall to 0-2 in varsity games

10/8

Ft. Dorchester at Goose Creek - Live 5 Game of the Week

Stall at Summerville

Wando at Berkeley

Ashley Ridge at West Ashley

Cane Bay at Stratford

Beaufort at James Island

Colleton County at Hilton Head

Bishop England at Academic Magnet

Hanahan at Battery Creek

North Charleston at Oceanside

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Woodland

Timberland at Burke

Lake Marion at Philip Simmons

Cross at St. John’s

Military Magnet at Baptist Hill

Trinity-Byrnes at Porter-Gaud

First Baptist at Hammond

Augusta Christian at Pinewood Prep

Northwood Academy at John Paul II

Thomas Heyward at Colleton Prep

Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian

Greenwood Christian at Dorchester Academy

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

South Carolina prepares to face Tennessee on Saturday
Tennessee-South Carolina pits pair of SEC’s new coaches
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Tampa Bay Rowdies match against Charleston Battery at Al Lang Stadium. (Photo by Mike...
Battery’s Efforts Fall Short Against Rowdies
Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) celebrates with Shermari Jones (5) and Kameron...
No. 15 Coastal Carolina beats Arkansas State 52-20