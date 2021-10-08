Lowcountry High School football Week 7
10/7
Loris 35, Beckham 0 - The Bengals fall to 0-2 in varsity games
10/8
Ft. Dorchester at Goose Creek - Live 5 Game of the Week
Stall at Summerville
Wando at Berkeley
Ashley Ridge at West Ashley
Cane Bay at Stratford
Beaufort at James Island
Colleton County at Hilton Head
Bishop England at Academic Magnet
Hanahan at Battery Creek
North Charleston at Oceanside
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Woodland
Timberland at Burke
Lake Marion at Philip Simmons
Cross at St. John’s
Military Magnet at Baptist Hill
Trinity-Byrnes at Porter-Gaud
First Baptist at Hammond
Augusta Christian at Pinewood Prep
Northwood Academy at John Paul II
Thomas Heyward at Colleton Prep
Calhoun Academy at St. John’s Christian
Greenwood Christian at Dorchester Academy
