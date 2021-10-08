Man found dead in parking lot of sports bar in the Upstate

SC Lottery
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a sports bar in South Carolina's Upstate region.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a sports bar in South Carolina’s Upstate region.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was found La Barrita in Greenville Thursday night.

WYFF-TV reports that deputies had been called to the bar about reports of a fight and found the body when they arrived.

No information about any suspects was immediately released.

