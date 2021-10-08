SC Lottery
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the August shooting that left a Charleston Southern University football player dead.

Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The charges stem from the Aug. 29 shooting in the 500 block of Risher Street that killed Lorvens Florestal and left two others injured.

Police responded to the home to a reported disturbance and heard several gunshots as they arrived in the area. They then saw several people running from the area, Wolfsen said.

Police found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, but Florestal died from his injuries.

Lorvens Florestal died on Aug. 29 in a shooting in West Ashley.
Lorvens Florestal died on Aug. 29 in a shooting in West Ashley.(Charleston Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Moore was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Friday afternoon.

