SC reports 1,785 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 75 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, a slight increase over Thursday’s total.

The new cases included 1,334 detected through PCR tests and another 451 detected through rapid tests. The total was 55 higher than Thursday’s report.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Friday’s release covered Wednesday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 74 deaths, 64 of which were listed as confirmed and 10 were listed as probable.

Of those 74 deaths, nine were reported in Lowcountry counties. Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties each reported two confirmed deaths, while Georgetown County reported one confirmed and one probable and Beaufort County reported one probable.

The results came from 30,318 tests. The state’s percent positive rate fell half a percentage point to 8.0%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 874,013 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 701,555 cases detected using PCR tests and 172,458 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 12,929 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,205 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,724 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 11.1 million tests since the pandemic began.







