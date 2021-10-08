SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Soldier charged with killing woman on Georgia highway

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is facing a murder charge after the death of his girlfriend.

Georgia authorities on Friday announced that Alonzo Dargan Jr. is accused of killing Akeila Ware after her wrecked car was found with bullet holes on a Georgia highway.

Sheriff’s officials in Troup County, Georgia, say that she was shot Tuesday while driving her car in the Georgia county southwest of Atlanta.

At a news conference Friday, investigators said Dargan was from Georgia and in a long-distance relationship with Ware while he was stationed in North Carolina. She was pregnant at the time of her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
The sheriff’s office arrested 19-year-old DeShawn Romaine Carter who was taken into custody by...
Summerville man charged with murder for shooting at apartment complex
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false

Latest News

Friday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the unemployment rate fell sharply to...
Delta variant and worker shortage keep a lid on job growth
A disappointing September jobs report leaves uncertainty around key elements of economic...
Sept. job report falls short
The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at National Church Residences Gateway Village in Capitol...
Maryland senior housing shooting kills 2; suspect held
Pfizer’s request to federal regulators to greenlight a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids could...
Low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be available for kids by Thanksgiving
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Oct....
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day