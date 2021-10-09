Charleston, Dorchester Co. Library branches closed Monday for staff development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Public library branches in both Charleston and Dorchester counties will be closed Monday for staff development.

The Charleston County Public Library system said while branches will be closed Monday, which is also Columbus Day, book drops and the library’s online catalog will be available.

Book returns at both Dorchester County Library locations will be closed, according to a notice on the library’s website.

Both systems plan to reopen branches on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.