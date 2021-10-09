Charleston Co. Public Safety Directorate commemorates new partnership with school district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Safety Directorate and Charleston County School District are partnering to create a new program for high school students interested in a career in public safety.

Charleston County Officials say the two-year program includes four to six weeks of paid training in the summer months for high school juniors and another four to eight weeks of paid training for returning seniors the next summer.

Training consists of classroom setting, field trips, ride-alongs, as well as meet and greets with elected officials, department heads, and County directors.

Applicants who complete the certification courses will be eligible for a fast track to employment with the county’s 9-1-1 Consolidated Dispatch Center or Emergency Medical Services.

“We are excited about this new program and empowering local students to become future leaders within Charleston County Government,” Charleston County Deputy Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson said. “The goal of this program is to not only provide opportunities for our youth, but to promote our public safety services within Charleston County and give students a better understanding of our responsibility to this community.”

Charleston County Public Information Officer Kelsey Barlow says there is no cost to the student to join this program.

She says depending on the public safety department the student chooses to pursue, he or she must be 18 years old and have successfully completed all the career requirements of that department in order to be considered for a full-time position.

The program is currently available for careers in the county’s 9-1-1 Consolidated Dispatch Center and EMS department.

“This is another example of the excellent partnership between the County and the school district where our students are the beneficiaries,” Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. “We are very pleased to be a part of this program.”

