Dozens attend ‘Peace Walk’ in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several dozen people joined faith leaders and city leaders for a Peace Walk through downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

Mount Zion AME Church Leader Dr. Kylon Middleton said this walk was a way to encourage unity and demonstrate love in the community.

The 2.3 mile route included several stops along the way for prayers and discussions of different topics like gentrification and gun violence.

Middleton said this walk is a part of the Micah Project, which highlights the book of Micah in the Bible and emphasizes the important of justice, mercy and humility.

“[We’re] in a time where our community needs to come together be unified around peace, around civility, around goodwill, around a beloved hope that we all can be one community,” Middleton said. “And we feel that the faith community has an opportunity now to shine a light—a bright light—and to be a prophetic voice and to really enter into this kind of space and take the temperature down because we have a lot of heated rhetoric going across political divides. And certainly it’s not political. It’s all about the unification of our community.”

According to Middleton, the walk Saturday morning began at Mount Zion AME Church and ended at St. Julian Devine Community Center on Morrison Drive.

