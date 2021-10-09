Drying out later this weekend with a return to warmer temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Slowly but surely our weather will improve as we head into the second weekend of October! An area of low pressure will pull away from the Lowcountry today, which will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast. With some sunshine today temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The chance of rain will start to decrease this weekend but scattered showers are still a possibility as a cold front meets up with a tropical disturbance off our coastline. This low is currently being monitored for development into a tropical system, the National Hurricane Center has odds at 40% that a tropical depression develops as this moves northward toward the Outer Banks. Thankfully, if any development occurs the system will be moving away from our area. Drier air moves in on Sunday behind the area of low pressure, leaving us mainly dry to wrap up the weekend with more sunshine. Temperatures Sunday will be in the low 80s. Warm and sunny weather looks to take over next week with highs warming into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 81, Low 66.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 82, Low 67.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: A Few Clouds. High 86, Low 68.

