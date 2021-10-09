SC Lottery
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain

Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - You might not be able to find a lot of your favorite groceries ahead of the holidays.

Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of several of their products.

Companies such as Costco and Sam’s Club have recently reinstated purchase limits for customers on some products.

Grocers have reported labor, commodity and transportation constraints are blocking supply chains. On top of that, manufacturers often eliminate some of their fringe items when supply is tight.

Packaging issues also continue to be a problem.

For example, some seasonings are in tight supply due to challenges procuring glass bottles.

It’s unclear when stores shelves will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

