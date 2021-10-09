SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

SLED officials say shots were exchanged between an armed man and a deputy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but officials have not said where this incident took place.(John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead while a deputy is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County Friday evening. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.

SLED officials say shots were exchanged between an armed man and a deputy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were reportedly executing a search warrant at a home connected to a missing persons investigation. Officials say both the armed man and deputy were shot during the incident.

The man died at the scene and the deputy was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but officials have not said where this incident took place.

Officials say SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

“When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed,” a press release read,

Officials say information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials say no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their deputy.

The incident in Lancaster County was the 30th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office officials would not confirm any other information as the investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol said the crash on I-26 near the I-526 merge involves an overturned dump...
Eastbound lanes of I-26 reopen hours after crash involving overturned dump truck
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Town of Sullivan’s Island and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Chris Griffin are listed as...
Lawsuit: Sullivan’s Island police chief texted memes showing drawings of naked women, sex acts
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island

Latest News

Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
Victims of cybercrimes in South Carolina have already lost more money so far this year than in...
FBI warns South Carolinians about cybercrime rise, says losses in 2021 already more than 2020
Haleigh Rae Startin receives care from MUSC.
Woman credits MUSC doctor for saving her, unborn child after being shot in head
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
VIDEO: Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns