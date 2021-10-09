Meteorologists: Lowcountry counties could see some morning flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for three Lowcountry counties.

Meteorologists say the Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday in Charleston County and coastal parts of Colleton County. The say it will also start at 9 a.m. in Georgetown County, but it will end at Noon Saturday further up the coast.

Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is expected along shorelines and tidal waterways, the National Weather Service said.

This will result in some roads becoming impassable and the NWS says minor flooding can be expected on properties.

High tide will occur around 10:49 a.m. Saturday in Charleston County, and the NWS says saltwater inundation will be possible one to two hours before and after high tide.

The weather service advises that if travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. They say not to drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

In Georgetown County, the NWS says vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. They say low-lying roads in the county and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway may see flooding.

The NWS says adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding.

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been issued for the areas in green, from 9 am to 1 pm. Prepare for minor to moderate saltwater flooding, some roads may become impassable. High tide is just after 10:45 am, flooding is possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. pic.twitter.com/OZ6INft8ZR — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) October 9, 2021

