SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston police connect with community through car show, new therapy dog

There were food trucks and raffle items, as well as lots of custom cars, motorcycles and more...
There were food trucks and raffle items, as well as lots of custom cars, motorcycles and more for community members to check out.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department got the chance to connect the community in a unique way today through their “Wheel Away from Drugs” car and bike show Saturday morning.

There were food trucks and raffle items, as well as lots of custom cars, motorcycles and more for community members to check out.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said proceeds from the event go to the Charleston Center, which is a substance abuse prevention, intervention, education and treatment center.

“We’re doing this to spread awareness of substance abuse,” North Charleston Police Officer Robert Hobart said. “My parents were addicts. My mom died from her addiction, and my dad is serving life for killing people over drugs in Florida. That’s why I started this. The first two years I did it, we did it for the Kennedy Center, raised money for them. The Charleston Center is the biggest one out here, so that’s why we’re doing that.”

The department’s new therapy dog was also introduced at the car show. Her name is Hope. Hobart said she’s still in training but will eventually help with victims, as well as make school visits, hospital visits and more.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island
Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is...
Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies

Latest News

Mount Zion AME Church Leader Dr. Kylon Middleton said this walk was a way to encourage unity...
Dozens attend ‘Peace Walk’ in downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Meteorologists: Lowcountry counties could see some morning flooding
Charleston County Officials say the two-year program includes four to six weeks of paid...
Charleston Co. Public Safety Directorate commemorates new partnership with school district
Meteorologists say the Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m....
Meteorologists: Lowcountry counties could see some morning flooding