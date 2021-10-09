N. Charleston police connect with community through car show, new therapy dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department got the chance to connect the community in a unique way today through their “Wheel Away from Drugs” car and bike show Saturday morning.

There were food trucks and raffle items, as well as lots of custom cars, motorcycles and more for community members to check out.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said proceeds from the event go to the Charleston Center, which is a substance abuse prevention, intervention, education and treatment center.

“We’re doing this to spread awareness of substance abuse,” North Charleston Police Officer Robert Hobart said. “My parents were addicts. My mom died from her addiction, and my dad is serving life for killing people over drugs in Florida. That’s why I started this. The first two years I did it, we did it for the Kennedy Center, raised money for them. The Charleston Center is the biggest one out here, so that’s why we’re doing that.”

The department’s new therapy dog was also introduced at the car show. Her name is Hope. Hobart said she’s still in training but will eventually help with victims, as well as make school visits, hospital visits and more.

