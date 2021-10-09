SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Lancaster, S.C. man shot woman ‘multiple times’ during argument

Anyone with information should call the police
Curtis Townsend
Curtis Townsend(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 153 words with a read time of approximately 45 seconds.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is in jail and another dead after an argument turned deadly Saturday afternoon in Lancaster, S.C.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Caroline Court around noon. There, they found a woman had been shot multiple times.

According to police, Curtis Townsend, 21, is believed to have shot the woman during an argument before throwing the gun and hiding in an outside trash can.

He was located and taken into custody.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died a short time later.

This incident is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line 803-289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island
Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is...
Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage

Latest News

Mount Zion AME Church Leader Dr. Kylon Middleton said this walk was a way to encourage unity...
Dozens attend ‘Peace Walk’ in downtown Charleston
Public library branches in both Charleston and Dorchester counties will be closed Monday for...
Charleston, Dorchester Co. Library branches closed Monday for staff development
A Coastal flood advisory for three Lowcountry counties has ended. The advisory affected...
Coastal flood advisory ends for Lowcountry counties
The Department of Transportation earlier this month first offered state law for an answer about...
SC highway officials promise to hear Hilton Head’s concerns