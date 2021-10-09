Report: White House condemns N.C. lieutenant governor’s statements about LGBTQ issues

SC Lottery
A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The White House has condemned statements made by North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson where he referred to LGBTQ issues as “filth”, according to a recent report.

A video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing Lt. Gov. Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Lt. Gov. Robinson said.

According to McClatchy, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates released a statement condemning Robinson’s comments.

“These words are repugnant and offensive. The role of a leader is to bring people together and stand up for the dignity and rights of everyone; not to spread hate and undermine their own office,” Bates said in a statement.

North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson called for Robinson to resign in response to the lieutenant governor’s statements.

“There’s no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign,” Sen. Jackson tweeted.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Sten also rebuked the statements.

“There is no place for hate in North Carolina. Every single person in our state deserves respect -- not only because it’s right, but because it’s necessary to build the kind of future we want for North Carolina,” AG Stein tweeted.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

