SC highway officials promise to hear Hilton Head’s concerns

The Department of Transportation earlier this month first offered state law for an answer about...
The Department of Transportation earlier this month first offered state law for an answer about the role Hilton Head Island would have on the project, which says municipalities only get a say about roads inside their city limits.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina transportation officials promise to listen to concerns from Hilton Head Island about repairs and upgrades to U.S. 278 even though almost all of the project is outside town limits.

The Department of Transportation earlier this month first offered state law for an answer about the role Hilton Head Island would have on the project, which says municipalities only get a say about roads inside their city limits.

That caused an outcry since the $290 million project is just outside Hilton Head Island town limits and the highway is the gateway to the island from Interstate 95.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

