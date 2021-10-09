SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina’s McMaster has raised $3.5M for reelection

FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during the rollout of her new company, Nephron Nitrile, in West Columbia, S.C. In his pursuit of a second full term, McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign. McMaster's third-quarter haul brings his total for the campaign so far to more than $3.5 million, the Republican's campaign said Friday, Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter.

That figure eclipsed the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign.

The Republican’s campaign said Friday that his third-quarter haul brings McMaster’s total for the 2022 election so far to more than $3.5 million.

This is McMaster’s first $1 million quarter of the 2022 campaign. He reached the mark several times during his 2018 bid.

McMaster has yet to draw a primary challenger who is actively raising money to face him in the contest next June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island
Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
The teenager, who deputies described as a runaway, had last been seen at her mother’s home on...
16-year-old reported missing reunited with family, deputies say
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage

Latest News

Meteorologists say the Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m....
Meteorologists: Lowcountry counties could see some morning flooding
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is...
Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies
Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns