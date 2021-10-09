Two arrested in deadly Upstate bar shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - Two men are in custody in connection with a murder at an Upstate bar, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lt. Ryan Flood said Eduardo Espino, 20 and Jose Rodrigo Magdaleno, 28, have been arrested and charged with murder. Flood said Magdaleno has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Flood said deputies responded to La Barrita Sports Bar on W. Blue Ridge Drive around 10:15 p.m. Thursday regarding an altercation.

According to investigators, an altercation led to the parking lot, and Magdaleno got a firearm from a vehicle and shot a man.

Investigators say after the man was shot, Magdaleno got in the passenger side of a vehicle being driven by Espino. Investigators say while they were driving away, Espino ran over the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has identified the victim as Henry G. Lopez, 44, of Newberry.

Lopez died as a result of a gunshot wound, the coroner said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

