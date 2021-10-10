SC Lottery
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

The cause of death is unknown.
Blue Ridge Parkway
Blue Ridge Parkway(Blue Ridge Parkway)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A body was found Saturday afternoon off the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to the National Park Service, dispatchers received reports from a park visitor of a body near one of the parkway’s overlooks around 1:14 p.m. Oct. 9.

Law enforcement rangers found a deceased male five minutes later, located below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.

Cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is underway led by NPS Investigative Services Branch with assistance from NC State Bureau of Investigation.

This is a developing story.

VIDEO: Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars