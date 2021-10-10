SC Lottery
Charleston Police invite community to ‘Bike the Greenway’

Officers invite members of the community to join them on a bike ride up the West Ashley Greenway.
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is holding their second annual “Bike the Greenway” event.

The bike ride will start on the Greenway at the Ashley River Baptist church at 1 p.m. Sunday. Officers and cyclists will ride up the Greenway eventually finishing at the Stono River County Park.

Charleston Police Officer Charles Francis says the Bike the Green event was prompted when a little boy had his bicycle stolen from him on the Green Way last year. Charleston Police Officer bought him a new bike and Francis says the event was organized to bring the community together to stand up to crime.

