Charleston Police invite community to ‘Bike the Greenway’

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is holding their second annual “Bike the Greenway” event.

Officers invite members of the community to join them on a bike ride up the West Ashley Greenway.

The bike ride will start on the Greenway at the Ashley River Baptist church at 1 p.m. Sunday. Officers and cyclists will ride up the Greenway eventually finishing at the Stono River County Park.

Charleston Police Officer Charles Francis says the Bike the Green event was prompted when a little boy had his bicycle stolen from him on the Green Way last year. Charleston Police Officer bought him a new bike and Francis says the event was organized to bring the community together to stand up to crime.

