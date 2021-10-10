Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival returns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Kids in the Lowcountry enjoyed an afternoon of fun, family, and exercise at the “Cooper River Bridge Kids Run and Family Festival.” The annual event returned after being cancelled last year.

The event was held at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park and had plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Kids could get glitter tattoos, go on a slide and a jump castle, play games, and climb a rock wall.

Family members were encouraged to get involved with the festivities with a family yoga session being held before the run. The races included a mascot race that was held on the baseball field.

That race was followed by the “toddler waddler” and the 400-meter race.

“It’s just great. I mean usually this is a kickoff for the actual race but now it’s a couple weeks later but it’s just wonderful to be out here,” Race Director Irv Batten said.

Every child that finished the race received a medal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.