SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run and Family Festival returns

The annual event returned after being cancelled last year.The event was held at Joseph P. Riley...
The annual event returned after being cancelled last year.The event was held at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park and had plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.(Live 5 News)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Kids in the Lowcountry enjoyed an afternoon of fun, family, and exercise at the “Cooper River Bridge Kids Run and Family Festival.” The annual event returned after being cancelled last year.

The event was held at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park and had plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Kids could get glitter tattoos, go on a slide and a jump castle, play games, and climb a rock wall.

Family members were encouraged to get involved with the festivities with a family yoga session being held before the run. The races included a mascot race that was held on the baseball field.

That race was followed by the “toddler waddler” and the 400-meter race.

“It’s just great. I mean usually this is a kickoff for the actual race but now it’s a couple weeks later but it’s just wonderful to be out here,” Race Director Irv Batten said.

Every child that finished the race received a medal.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is...
Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Final sea turtle nest inventoried
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cooper River Bridge Run's Kids Run returns
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars
Officers invite members of the community to join them on a bike ride up the West Ashley Greenway.
Charleston Police invite community to ‘Bike the Greenway’