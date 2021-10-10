SC Lottery
Euline's pick-6 helps Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern

Paced by a pair of Terrence Wilson rushing touchdowns and Isaac Ross' first collegiate 100-yard...
Paced by a pair of Terrence Wilson rushing touchdowns and Isaac Ross' first collegiate 100-yard receiving effort, Charleston Southern held off visiting Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon at Buccaneer Field, 27-14.(Charleston Southern Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Lorenzo Euline returned an interception 50 yards into the end zone with about three minutes remaining to help Robert Morris beat Charleston Southern 31-24 on Saturday.

Euline’s pick-6 gave the Colonials (1-1, 2-2 Big South Conference) a 31-21 lead. Sam Babbush kicked a 26-yard field goal for Charleston Southern (0-2, 1-3) with 1:10 to play, but the Buccaneers didn’t recover the ensuing onside kick.

George Martin was 28-of-41 for 292 yards passing for Robert Morris. Martin threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Hicks in the first quarter, and his 19-yard scoring throw to James Westry gave the Colonials a 24-21 lead with 6:43 left in the game. Westby finished with five catches for 98 yards and Hicks had nine receptions for 79 yards.

Jack Chambers completed 21 of 41 passes for 334 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for the Buccaneers.

