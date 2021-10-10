SC Lottery
Former SCANA CEO to be sentenced on state charges in failed V.C. Summer nuclear project

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The former CEO of the SCANA Corporation is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on state charges related to the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project.

Kevin Marsh’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said. He has already pleaded guilty to obtaining signature or goods by false pretense of over $10,000.

Marsh intentionally defrauded ratepayers while SCANA built the V.C. Summer project so the company could get rate increases and qualify for more than $2 billion in tax credits, according to evidence presented in court. The $11 billion, two reactor project never generated any power.

Last Thursday, a judge sentenced Marsh to two years in prison and three years of court supervision on federal charges in the case. Marsh previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and paid $5 million in federal forfeiture as part of a plea agreement.

Both his state and federal sentence will serve concurrently.

Marsh is the first person to be sentenced in the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said, though it has obtained felony guilty pleas from other top energy officials.

SCANA merged with Virginia-based Dominion Energy in early 2019.

