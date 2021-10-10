SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Bernard Moore Jr., of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Charleston Southern football player
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a report of a barricaded person in a...
One person in custody after standoff on James Island
Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs has resigned his position after a board...
Dorchester District 4 superintendent resigns
A deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who was hospitalized following a crash is...
Berkeley County deputy hospitalized after crash being escorted home by police, fire agencies
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage
Lowcountry High School football Week 7 coverage

Latest News

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m....
Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy