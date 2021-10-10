SC Lottery
Troopers: Berkeley Co. pedestrian fatally hit by 2 cars

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by two cars.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern says the crash in question happened at 10:50 p.m. Saturday on Highway 6 in Berkeley County, also known as West Main Street.

Southern says a 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling west down Highway 6 when it hit a pedestrian also walking down the westbound lanes of the highway.

The Chrysler hit the pedestrian just before Highway 6′s intersection with Old Whitesville Road and troopers say the collision sent the pedestrian into the eastbound lanes of Highway 6.

After being hit into the eastbound lanes of Highway 6, Southern say the pedestrian was hit a second time by a 2006 Chevy Tahoe.

Southern says authorities were called and emergency services transported the pedestrian to Trident Medical Center in Moncks Corner. Incident reports say the passenger was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital because of the injuries suffered in the crash.

There were no passengers in the Chrysler 300, and Southern says the driver was wearing their seatbelt suffering no injuries. Southern says their was one passenger in the Tahoe, but both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts and neither one of them suffered and injuries.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

