Two people transported to hospital following multi-vehicle accident in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - At least two people have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in West Ashley Saturday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said they received a call around 7:31 p.m. involving an accident in the area of Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg.

The incident involved four vehicles, one of which rolled over. Tow trucks have been requested for multiple vehicles.

According to police, two lanes on Sam Rittenberg at Ashley River Road are currently closed to traffic.

