USGS reports 6.2-magnitude earthquake south of Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The United States Geological Survey said a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hawaii Island on Sunday.

There is no tsunami threat.

USGS said the quake occurred at 11:48 a.m., roughly 17 miles south-southeast of Naalehu.

People across Hawaii Island and as far away as Kauai felt the tremor. A USGS “Did You Feel It” map showed a few reports from the Garden Isle of weak to light shaking.

There were several reports of moderate to strong shaking in the South Kona and Kau districts of Hawaii Island.

“I was standing out here watching everyone board and it felt like a ripple underneath my feet, and I felt it twice,” said Angela Reich, a Hawaii Airlines worker at the Kona International Airport.

Residents from Waikiki as well as in west Oahu also felt the quake.

“I felt some small shaking in Waianae,” Megg Ryan wrote on Facebook.

Officials said the earthquake did not have an impact on the Kilauea eruption.

“Webcams and other data streams show no impact on the ongoing eruption at Kilauea except for a few minor rockfalls reported within Halemaumau crater,” said Ken Hon, Scientist-in-Charge at Hawaii Volcano Observatory.

USGS said the quake was centered about 22 miles deep.

At least six aftershocks were reported almost immediately following the initial earthquake. The strongest was a magnitude 4.3 temblor that occurred just five minutes after the first quake.

Reports of damages are unknown at this time.

